Athens Utilities and TVA provide support to local agencies

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - TVA and Athens Utilities joined together to help businesses impacted by the pandemic.
TVA donated $20,000 and Athens Utilities matched that donation. $40,000 will be awarded to 8 different agencies in the Athens area. Those agencies were presented with a check Friday.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says this was a great opportunity right before Christmas.
“Good Christmas present, it went from I think 11-thosuand dollars for Athens Main Street, to a couple of ten thousand dollar checks all the way down to 1-thousand dollar checks that was presented. Anytime we get a 50-50 match, I hope next check they send us is 100-thousand,” said Marks.
Athens Main Street, Athens-Limestone Community Association, Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation, and Full Tummy received funds.
