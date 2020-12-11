Athens Utilities and TVA provide support to local agencies

Athens money
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 11, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 6:26 PM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - TVA and Athens Utilities joined together to help businesses impacted by the pandemic.

TVA donated $20,000 and Athens Utilities matched that donation. $40,000 will be awarded to 8 different agencies in the Athens area. Those agencies were presented with a check Friday.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says this was a great opportunity right before Christmas.

“Good Christmas present, it went from I think 11-thosuand dollars for Athens Main Street, to a couple of ten thousand dollar checks all the way down to 1-thousand dollar checks that was presented. Anytime we get a 50-50 match, I hope next check they send us is 100-thousand,” said Marks.

Athens Main Street, Athens-Limestone Community Association, Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation, and Full Tummy received funds.

