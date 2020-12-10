Victory Baptist Church hands out free groceries to Guntersville community

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Victory Baptist Church in Guntersville helped families in need.
Church members gave out free bags of groceries and 1,500 pounds of chicken.
Victory Baptist Church has been doing food giveaways for the past several months.
Pastor Steven Swords said they delivered bags of groceries to more than 800 families in public housing in Guntersville on the day before Thanksgiving.
Pastor Swords said he is thankful to be able to give back to his community.
“I was one of very few people that even graduated school in my family. I grew up and didn’t have a lot and I know how it is to struggle. And I’ve seen people struggle like never before this year and the last couple of weeks and this week has been about 90 percent of people calling for help,” said Pastor Swords.
Pastor Swords says he and church members will deliver free food to the community, December 21-23.
The next free food giveaway is on January 13.
