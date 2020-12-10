UAH Men’s basketball game against Mississippi College postponed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers will no longer be playing their big open season basketball game against Mississippi College this weekend.
The Gulf South Conference officially postponed the Men’s games which were scheduled for December 11th and 12th.
The statement released by the conference says the decision was made due to following COVID-19 protocols. It has not yet been released if anyone has tested positive for the virus.
Games may be rescheduled, however, there are no set make up dates at this time.
