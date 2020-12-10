Two men arrested in connection to statewide car break-ins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two suspects wanted in a statewide vehicle break-in investigation are now in custody.
According to Lieutenant Jesse Sumlin with the Huntsville Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 23-year-old Ro’daryus Mitchell and 18-year-old Jae’ Vontea Taylor on December 8 in connection to the break-ins.
The two suspects are accused of breaking into 72 cars at hotel parking lots throughout Huntsville from the end of September to early October.
The North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center (NAMACC) sent a statewide alert requesting any information from other law enforcement agencies in Alabama who may have had similar car burglaries.
HPD investigators say they were able to identify the offenders, conduct search warrants and recover property that was taken during the break-in.
Some of the property recovered included firearms.
Mitchell is being charged with 10 counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering to a vehicle and Jae’ Vontea is being charged with 5 counts of Unlawful B&Es to a vehicle.
Both offenders will be brought back to Huntsville upon release in Tuscaloosa.
The investigation is still ongoing and more charges could follow.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.