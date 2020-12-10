Sunny and beautiful for your afternoon

Sunny and warm for your afternoon, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Sunshine for miles, and a warm wind will help us stay mild throughout your Thursday.
Dipping into the 40s for the overnight under clear skies. We continue our above average streak into Friday as well with highs once again reaching near 70 degrees.
Eventually, as we head into late Friday evening, we will notice more clouds and a little rain roll in.
As a cold front passes through overnight into Saturday, we will get more rain and a chance at some thunderstorms. Staying warm, even with the rain for your Saturday with highs sticking to the 60s.
Sunday through your next six days will be cooler with a little less sunshine for the Valley.
