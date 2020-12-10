Seasonable and clear start to Thursday with mid-60s by this afternoon!

Happy Thursday! It is much warmer out there this morning and this is a trend that will last through much of the week.
Temperatures this morning are around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than what we saw Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as we are into the low to mid 30s and a few spots near the 40s. A stellar day is on the way today with temperatures into the low to mid 60s through much of the Valley. Wind will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph at times, but overall, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue. Warm temperatures and sunshine this afternoon will also carry over to Friday morning with lows into the low 40s. While the remainder of the week will be dry, the weekend will not.
A low pressure system will strengthen over the Plains by Friday bringing us some clouds later in the afternoon. The associated cold front will push towards the Valley as we move into the early parts of Saturday with rain ahead of it. Showers will pick up during the morning Saturday becoming wider spread by midday Saturday. Some of these showers may be heavy and could even bring in a few rumbles of thunder as well. Once the front passes through late in the day Saturday and into Sunday we will see some colder air rush in. However, we also have to keep an eye on Sunday for the potential at a few showers, maybe even some flurries, as wrap around moisture moves in. How this will impact Monday is still in question, but it is worth keeping an eye on as we move towards the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
