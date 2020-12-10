Seasonable, clear start to Thursday with mid-60s by this afternoon!

A low pressure system will strengthen over the Plains by Friday bringing us some clouds later in the afternoon. The associated cold front will push towards the Valley as we move into the early parts of Saturday with rain ahead of it. Showers will pick up during the morning Saturday becoming wider spread by midday Saturday. Some of these showers may be heavy and could even bring in a few rumbles of thunder as well. Once the front passes through late in the day Saturday and into Sunday we will see some colder air rush in. However, we also have to keep an eye on Sunday for the potential at a few showers, maybe even some flurries, as wrap around moisture moves in. How this will impact Monday is still in question, but it is worth keeping an eye on as we move towards the weekend.