Restoration and preservation efforts underway at Historic Huntsville Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have lived in Huntsville long enough, you have probably driven by the Historic Huntsville Depot on Church Street. It’s part of the EarlyWorks Family of Museums and lately, efforts are ramping up to beautify the landmark.
But for anyone who has ever lived in an old-house, they know it’s a constant project and the Historic Huntsville Depot is no different. It’s been around for more than 160 years and there are all types of preservation steps that have to be taken.
Bart Williams, the Executive Director of the EarlyWorks Family Museums says restoration and preservation of our city’s historic landmarks is his top priority.
“Like any old building, the Depot has its challenges. It’s hard to keep up,” Williams said. “But we are constantly working towards doing repairs that can be afforded at the time.”
Williams says the Depot received some grants from various organizations to ramp up some restoration processes.
The goal is to begin working on renovations in the spring. Members are focusing on the property itself, several out-buildings and the route-house. In fact, the route-house recently received a brand new roof and air conditioner, granted by the city.
Williams says community involvement is key to maintaining the historic landmark.
“Here at the Depot specifically, there are all types of little things that can happen,” Williams said. “What we ask is if someone is really motivated to help out, whether it’s financially or just because they have a talent that they can share, I’d be glad to talk to them. They can call our offices and try to connect with us. They can count on us. We are here and we are working through it as diligently as we possibly can.”
Again, restoring and maintaining the Depot is a continuous project. If you want to get involved with any restoration efforts, you can contact the EarlyWorks Family of Museums.
