Marshall County Commissioners pass new resolution regarding protests, county property

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The removal of the Confederate flag and monument in Albertville has been a huge topic of discussion.
On Wednesday, Marshall County Commissioners passed a resolution to provide new protest guidelines for Marshall County Courthouses.
For months, and in the last several weeks, there have been several protests out the Albertville courthouse and “sit-ins” inside Marshall County Courthouse.
“It was getting to the point were I was getting scared that there would be some issues, people getting arrested and it was causing interruptions inside the Marshall County Courthouse,” said Chairman James Hutcheson.
Organizer of Reclaiming Our Time, Unique Dunston, was present during the meeting.
“The fact that this resolution has now passed is validation that they can no longer ignore us, they are taking action, actions that we don’t like, but they are finally speaking up about it,” said Dunston.
Hutcheson said before, protesters and counter protesters were not getting permits.
Now, under the new resolution any individuals or groups have to have a permit to be in the building.
They will not be allowed inside county courthouses and will not be able to chant, use signs or writing to convey a message within 21 feet of county property.
“They had been marking on the sidewalks and all of that and my maintenance have had to go and spend half a day every two weeks to pressure wash the sidewalk. So, it’s costing the Marshall County citizens a lot of overtime,” said Hutcheson.
For Dunston, she said she disagrees with the new resolution and has spoken to her attorneys.
“They do feel like it’s unconstitutional, and it infringes on our rights as citizens. So where to go from there, we’ll have to see but on my part as an organizer, a leader, I will continue to lead in this fight and we will not give up,” said Dunston.
As for the commission, Chairman Hutcheson said they have not discussed whether or not they plan to remove the Confederate monument or flag.
