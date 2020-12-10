Mars Music Hall holds first ticketed concert since pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for a place to listen to some holiday tunes, look no further than Mars Music Hall at the Von Braun Center.
The first ticketed show since the pandemic will be Thursday Dec. 10 with a local band.
The concert is a country rock Christmas show called Christmas Time with The Beasley Brothers by The Beasley Brothers themselves.
Mars Music Hall is taking a lot of safety precautions to keep guests safe.
The crowd will be capped at 200 people who will be in groups of no more than four, sitting six feet apart.
Chairs will be sanitized and masks are required.
This is Jackson and Lawson Beasley’s fifth year doing Christmas Time with The Beasley Brothers that all started on the UAH campus.
The Beasley’s say they didn’t see a lot of rock and roll Christmas shows in Huntsville and they wanted to bring that into the community.
“Some people have said it’s become part of their Christmas tradition. They come every year and that’s a really special thing for us to see,” Jackson said.
The brothers say they want guests to use this show as an escape from everything going on and get into the holiday spirit.
“It’s really been a team effort between us and the venue just to make our fans and newcomers to really feel like they’re in a safe environment.” Lawson said.
If you haven’t already, you can still purchase tickets to Christmas Time with The Beasley Brothers.
General admission is $20 for the 7:30p.m. show at Mars Music Hall.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.