Madison County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate from the Madison County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the 34-year-old male is being housed and treated in the Jail’s Medical Ward under the care of Southern Health Partners, the jail’s contracted health provider.
The inmate was booked into the Madison County Jail on November 27. He was taken straight to the medical ward for treatment of an unrelated skin condition.
On December 7, the inmate was immediately transferred back to the medical ward after running a fever and was given a COVID test. Movement to and from the Quarantine Unit was restricted, and the inmate was housed in the Medical Ward in a single person cell, pending the outcome of the COVID test.
On December 10th, the test results came back positive for COVID.
Jail staff say they are utilizing a secondary Quarantine Unit for new arrivals and the pre-established COVID Mitigation Protocols are still in effect.
Contact tracing was performed and all inmates housed in the Quarantine Unit are being tested by Southern Health Partners.
The Sheriff’s Office tells WAFF the inmate’s symptoms are not severe, but he is being monitored on a 24-hour basis.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.