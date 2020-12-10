Liz Hurley Virtual Ribbon Run raises $277,000

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run going completely virtual this year, runners sure did show up in a big way!
Nearly 2,500 people participated from their treadmill, or a favorite trail in support of breast cancer patients in the north Alabama community.
The virtual race took place between September 28 and October 14. Runners signed up and logged their results all online this year.
Thanks to those who participated, $277,000 was raised for the Huntsville Hospital Foundation!
That money will go towards helping provide new 3D mammography equipment for the Breast Center at Huntsville Women and Children’s .
This equipment will impact countless women in the area and it would not be possible without every sponsor, runner or donor!
“This is wild! So unexpected. This blows my mind! Folks did not forget about the need and they came through,” Hurley said when she heard the news.
