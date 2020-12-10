‘I’m gonna give my blood plasma’: Coach Nick Saban said he’ll donate as soon as he’s able

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban talked more than football Wednesday night during his news conference.
Saban talked about the importance blood plasma treatments can have on COVID-19 positive patients.
Saban said he had the blood plasma treatment after he was diagnosed with the virus and he said it worked wonders, it was very effective and he recommends it to others.
Coach Saban said he will donate his blood plasma, because we don’t have enough to go around right now.
“As soon as I’m eligible to be able to do that, I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna give my blood plasma so it really can help somebody else so that maybe they don’t have the issues and problems that create some really serious sickness or sometimes fatalities,” Saban said.
Coach encouraged COVID survivors to call the Red Cross or their doctor to learn how to donate.
