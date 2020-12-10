Hospital administrators get creative while hiring during the pandemic

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals are dealing with staffing shortages, and now things are getting even more difficult nationwide because of the pandemic and safer-at-home orders.
So, administrators are getting creative when it comes to hiring.
COVID-19 cases are rising and more patients are filling emergency rooms and beds.
Many hospitals are in need of more and more medical personnel to care for those patients, especially nurses.
“We are in a critical need of nurses at this time. Our nurses are tired. They are putting forth their best effort to take care of our patients and quiet naturally as time goes on they do tire out,” said Helen Keller Human Resources Director Colandra Nelson.
Recruiting nurses and other staff has been a different kind of challenge this year because of COVID-19.
Nelson said administrators had to come up with new ways to entice potential workers.
“Due to social distancing we’ve had to do a lot of things virtually. Even interviews by zoom, phone interviews,” said Nelson.
One of the most recent in-person recruitments was the October spook-tacular job fair.
“We had people come in from the area. New grads. It was really fun. Had a pretty good turn out from that,” said Nelson.
Nelson said that although people are needed within the last month and a half, there has been an uptick in hires
“Right before Thanksgiving we had one of our largest orientation classes that we’ve had in a while,” said Nelson.
There are currently 45 registered nurse positions open at Helen Keller Hospital, many in the infectious disease unit.
