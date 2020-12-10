Hazel Green High School transitioning to virtual learning on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hazel Green High School is transitioning to remote learning on Friday.
According to Principal Dr. E. Quinn Headen, the school has a significant number of people quarantined due to COVID-19. Students will participate in remote learning until at least Monday, December 21.
Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP.
Teachers will also be available throughout the school day to help students with their work via email and Google Meet. Google Meets will also be scheduled for students to receive direct instruction and live help.
Student meals may be picked up through our car rider line daily from 11 a.m. until noon.
