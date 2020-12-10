Hazel Green Elementary teacher gets a surprise Military homecoming

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Hazel Green Elementary received a very welcome surprise on Thursday morning.
Private Peyton Cox left Hazel Green on March 1 heading for Ft. Jackson in South Carolina. That is where he completed basic training for the Alabama Army National Guard. A couple weeks after he arrived at Ft. Jackson, the nation was shut down due to COVID-19. He graduated from basic training May 14, but unfortunately family was not allowed to be in attendance due to COVID restrictions and guidelines.
Next for Private Cox was Ft. Gordon in Georgia to complete his AIT training where he just graduated on December 9 and once again family was not allowed to be in attendance.
He had not seen any family for over nine months.
Until today.
Thursday at Hazel Green Elementary School Dr. Sheila Jones got together with the family to surprise one of her teachers.
At 7:30 a.m., Private Cox walked into his mother’s kindergarten classroom and gave her quite the homecoming surprise as you can see from the photos at the top of this story.
What’s next for Private Cox? His unit is being deployed overseas to the middle east for training and support. He is scheduled to be away for another ten months.
