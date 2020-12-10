Gov. Ivey gets approval for Zeta disaster declaration from President Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey had quite the phone call today.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ivey talked to President Donald Trump on the phone about the state’s emergency disaster declaration for Hurricane Zeta.
During that phone call, several Alabama counties impacted by Hurricane Zeta were approved for public and individual assistance!
Counties eligible for public assistance:
Autauga, Butler, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, Talladega, Washington, and Wilcox.
Counties eligible for individual assistance:
Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Mobile, Perry, Washington, and Wilcox.
Ivey first made the announcement on Twitter.
“President Trump said to consider it approved! I appreciate him and his team for working with us and look forward to getting the official nod,” Gov. Ivey said after receiving the news.
Hurricane Zeta first made landfall in Louisiana on October 29. The hurricane left behind a path of destruction, killing one person in south Alabama.
Now, Governor Ivey is excited to share the good news.
“Within hours of our call, FEMA approved our request for public and individual assistance. This will go a long way in providing the people impacted by Zeta the help they need,” Gov. Ivey said.
