Fayetteville City Schools go virtual through holiday break

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Tennessee, Fayetteville City Schools will be making the switch to a fully virtual schedule beginning Dec. 10 until at least after the holiday break.
With 35 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 and 45 students since the beginning of the year., Fayetteville City Schools just did not have the resources or staffing to keep a normal schedule.
Before the switch, students and parents had the choice to be fully in person for classes or virtual, and 27% of students chose the virtual model.
The decision to go virtual is days after Fayetteville won the state football championship.
Director of Schools Bill Hopkins says the whole town pretty much shut down for this game.
There was a huge pep rally the night before and a parade in the stadium after.
Hopkins says virtual learning is double the workload for teachers, but has been extremely pleased with the team effort so far.
“We really have seen faculty and staff work with parents like never before. I think that’s gonna benefit all of us, all school systems not only in Tennessee but also across the United States,” Hopkins said.
There are locations in the town that are offering free Wi-Fi and a place to work if that is not available to students at home.
“I would think that’s something that’s come positive out of this pandemic. We’ve seen a connection made with our community and with our parents that we’ve never seen before,” Hopkins said.
Lunch is still going to be offered for students to pickup or even be delivered if needed.
