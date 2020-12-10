Efforts underway to help prevent flooding in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re used to dealing with severe weather here in the Tennessee Valley.
However, people in the Shoals have experienced record-breaking flash flood events in recent years. But now, efforts are underway to help prevent flooding in Tuscumbia.
The city of Tuscumbia has seen historic flooding over the last two years.
“We have issues in the city related to flooding and we’ve known about them and these last two years have been more trying because in February we had back to back 100 year historic rains,” said Mayor Kerry Underwood.
Mayor Underwood said the recent floods emphasized the areas that need improvement.
With the help of an engineer, city leaders came up with three different plans to reduce flash flooding in areas that have been affected by rising waters.
“There are storm water provisions in place, but it’s not enough to handle that volume,” said Underwood.
Leaders want to add retention ponds near Richmond Hills and Gayle Street and install two inlets on Main Street.
Those would be three separate projects, and the city would have to determine how to foot the bill for each one.
“We’ve identified the problem. What do we do to fix it? How do we find it? So that’s our issue today is how do we find this 1.4 million dollars?” said Underwood.
Mayor Underwood said the estimated total of the projects is around $1.4 million.
He said completing the projects in phases can help alleviate the financial stress of paying for the improvements.
The end goal is easing the impact on residents during flood events.
“We met with an engineer who on Monday night gave us some plans and said we believe that this would fix the flooding issues or at least make it a long time before it happens again,” Underwood explained.
Underwood said the city already has half of the money to pay for the inlets on Main Street, thanks to the state.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.