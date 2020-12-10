Decatur City Schools going virtual until 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 800 students and 100 teachers from the Decatur City School system are in quarantine as of Thursday, according to school leaders.
That number pushed school administrators to move to virtual learning starting Monday, December 14th.
School administrators said with so many teachers out in quarantine they simply don’t have the manpower to operate some of their buildings.
Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas said they hoped to make it through Christmas with the current learning plans, but those plans quickly changed.
”For the first time since this began, we are seeing evidence that this has spread within the schools,” Dr. Douglas said. “This week we have averaged about 150 quarantines per day.”
Instead of returning to the classroom after Christmas break, students will continue learning remotely until January 13th to prevent further spread of the virus.
“We have the data from fall break, Halloween, and Thanksgiving,” Dr. Douglas said. “We know those first 12 days after New Years are going to be pivotal.”
This means students will have to rely on their school issued devices.
Dr. Yvette Evans said luckily, each student has one.
“From Pre-K through 12th grade actually they have their device,” Dr. Evans said. “So we don’t have problems with internet access because many of the iPads we purchased have built in internet.”
For those who need meals, Child Nutrition Supervisor Devin Williamson said they will be available next week too.
“We will have seven sites that are open so more information will come out tomorrow for parents through schoolcast,” Williamson said.
For single mother of four, Rachel Aponte said she feels school district leaders are doing the best they can, given the circumstances.
“I think we are all just flying by the seat of our pants and they are doing the best that they can,” Aponte said. “I feel like the school has a big burden because many parents don’t work from home. They have to lay out childcare and I feel really bad for them.”
According to the superintendent, about 70 people in the school system are positive.
School leaders also announced some athletics will continue in person.
