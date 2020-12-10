Decatur City Schools going virtual; 800 students in quarantine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Decatur City Schools announced the school system will transition to virtual learning beginning Monday, December 14th.
The decision comes after school leaders say there are over 40 positive cases among students and 800 students in quarantine.
Additionally, there are currently 30 positive cases among faculty and staff with 100 in quarantine.
While the second school semester begins on January 5th, students will remain virtual for the first week. In-person learning is expected to begin on January 13th.
School officials say they hope the additional time in virtual learning will allow longer isolation periods for anyone who may get sick over the break, and decrease quarantines at the return of the school year.
