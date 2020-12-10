Deadline approaching to apply for USDA program for farmers, ranchers impacted by COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - December 11 is the last day for farmers and ranchers across the Tennessee Valley to apply for a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program from the USDA.
This program, also known as CFAP 2, provides direct relief to producers facing any setbacks because of COVID-19. It’s a separate relief program from the first round, referred to as CFAP 1.
David McCurdy, the State Executive Director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Alabama, says CFAP 2 has its own unique funding, meaning it requires separate applications even if you took part in the first round.
More than 300 commodities are eligible for the program, including some that weren’t on the list the first time.
So how many producers took part in the first round and how much money was spent? McCurdy broke down some standout numbers.
In Alabama, about 13,500 producers signed up for CFAP 1 and about 13,300 producers have signed up for CFAP 2 so far. In CFAP 1, the state paid out 95 million dollars for the program. So far, in CFAP 2, the state has paid out about 85 million dollars for the program.
Producers can find a list of eligible commodities and payment rates on farmers.gov/cfap.
A call center is also available for producers who would like one-on-one support with the application process.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.