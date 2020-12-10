Clearview Cancer CEO concerned hundreds of patients are not seeking treatment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This COVID spike is having an impact on cancer patients.
The CEO for Clearview Cancer Institute, Gary Walton says the number of new patients coming in is down.
Often times cancer is discovered by a primary care doctor.
That doctor will then refer a patient to Clearview.
However, more and more people are putting off their appointments.
“It may be more detrimental that you don’t go in versus and trying to avoid COVID virus coming in. I’m just urging all those in our communities if your doctors says that he or she needs to come into the office, do what you can to come in and get seen,” Walton said.
Walton tells us 11% of people who are referred are not showing up.
That’s up from 7% last year.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.