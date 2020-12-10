Arab Electric Cooperative breaks ground on new substation

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab Electric Cooperative broke ground on a new substation on Wednesday.
The $6.6 million project has been in the works for the past 3 years.
The new substation will be located on Brashiers Chapel Road in Arab.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is partnering with Arab Electric Cooperative to provide 8 miles of power lines.
General Manager Stacey White said she is excited to bring customers more reliable power, and to update the electric cooperative’s technology.
“We have six substations currently and one of our substations was built in 1947, so it has clearly outlived its life. So this is going to take some of the load off from that substation and that substation pretty much serves the city of Arab. This will give us an opportunity to open the door for bigger businesses and bigger industries,” said White.
The new substation is expected to be online November 2021.
