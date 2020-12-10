Alabama football radio voice Eli Gold tests positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Eli Gold, the radio voice of the Crimson Tide, says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gold made the announcement Thursday evening on ‘Hey Coach’, the radio show where Bama Head Coach Nick Saban speaks each game week.
Gold said he and his wife both tested positive. He also said he has received a plasma treatment, similar to the one Coach Saban received after his positive test.
Because of the positive diagnosis, Gold said he won’t be traveling to Arkansas for the Tide’s game this week.
Gold has called every Bama game for more than 30 years, but that streak will come to an end this weekend.
Alabama officials say the game will be called remotely and Chris Stewart will handle play-by-play.
