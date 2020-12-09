Warm 60s and sunshine before weekend rain showers

After a sunny and warmer afternoon temperatures will cool off into the low to middle 30s with mainly clear skies, some areas of patchy fog or freezing fog could develop for Thursday morning’s commute.
Another fantastic and mild afternoon lies ahead for Thursday with highs in the middle 60s and a light southwesterly breezy. Lows on Thursday night will only fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s with mostly clear skies. The work week will end on a warmer note with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 60s.
The weekend forecast gets a bit more difficult as we are tracking a cold front moving in from the west. Widespread, soaking rain showers will develop early Saturday morning and will stay with us throughout the day, highs will be in the lower 60s. Most communities will see ¼” to ½” of rainfall. Right now we are keeping isolated to scattered rain chances in the forecast for Sunday with cooler high temperatures in the low to middle 50s.
We are closely watching the latest weather model runs regarding the potential for more rainfall on Monday. Some data is hinting at a surge of colder air coming in to start the week, this would make the precipitation forecast potentially more interesting and difficult. This forecast is evolving and changes may be coming later in the week, stay tuned on-air, online and on the WAFF48 Weather App.
Next week is trending below average for temperatures and looks to stay more unsettled in nature.
