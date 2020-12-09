Trash Pandas receive 10 year affiliate contract from Los Angeles Angels

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced Wednesday they will be a part of the Los Angeles Angels organization for at least ten years.
According to a Trash Panda officials, the team has been offered a Professional Development License as the Double-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Angels organization.
“When we started talks to purchase the Mobile BayBears and move them to Rocket City, one of the most attractive aspects of the deal was their affiliation with the Angels, an organization I have admired as long as I’ve been in baseball,” said Trash Pandas President & CEO Ralph Nelson.
“We were excited to extend that relationship for four years following the 2018 season and equally thrilled to know it will now last even longer.”
The license from the Angels is offered as a ten year contract, which will run through 2030. This will position the Trash Pandas as one of the 120 affiliated teams in the restructured Minor League Baseball organization.
Each Major League Baseball team will have four affiliates including Triple-A, Double-A, High A, and Low A.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas are set to play their inaugural season at the new, state-of-the-art Toyota Field in 2021.
“The Angels have one of the elite player development systems in our game and the Trash Pandas are proud to be members of the family,” said Nelson.
