Deputies charge three suspects involved in Albertville burglary

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls that led to multiple burglary charges in Albertville.
Deputies say one call was made from Water Plant Road where a large number of guns were allegedly stolen. A separate call was made from Martlin Gap Road when a witness observed three people breaking into a home.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies searched the residence and located a female on the ground floor and two males hiding in the attic crawl space.
WAFF is told several guns were then located near the subjects in the attic which deputies determined had been stolen from the Water Plant Rd residence earlier in the day.
Chief Guthrie, of Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Jordan Lee Lopez, 26 of Horton, Zackary Alan Thomas, 32 of Albertville and Macey Elizabeth Justice, 21 of Crossville were the three suspects involved in the burglary.
All three suspects were charged with first degree burglary, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. They are currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
