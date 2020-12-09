Take part in your favorite Christmas movies at Gaylord Opryland

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - What’s this time of year without our favorite holiday films?
Imagine yourself as the lead character in your favorite holiday film. That’s the experience you can get at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville!
I talked to Rob Reg, Senior Marketing Director at Gaylord Opryland. He filled me in on the brand new exhibit here at Gaylord, I Love Christmas Movies.
The name really says it all.
“This attraction is so fun,” Reg said. “It was developed with Warner Brothers, and it puts you right in the middle of some of your favorite scenes in some of your favorite holiday movies.”
The experience starts off with “Elf,” taking you along Buddy’s journey from his North Pole workshop, through the candy cane forest and even into a New York department store.
Next up, a traditional holiday classic… “It’s the Year Without A Santa Clause.” Find yourself caught in the battle of brothers between Heat Mizer and Snow Mizer over who will take ownership of quaint little South Town.
Who can forget “A Christmas Story”? Witness some of the classic and hilarious scenes from this Christmas favorite as Ralphie makes his plea for a Red Ryder BB gun. Remember, don’t shoot your eye out kid.
Then it’s time to climb aboard the “Polar Express”! Enjoy some refreshments as you journey to the North Pole and meet with the man himself.
And lastly, end your journey by doing the honors, and light up the Griswold’s house from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Talk about exterior illumination!
Instead of just watching your favorite movie, get a feel for what its like to be in them!
“You feel like you feel like you’re actually a part of the scene from the sights to the audio,” Reg explained. “There’s even some smells involved that makes you feel like you’re right there in the middle of some of your favorite Christmas movies. It’s a one of a kind experience and one that you can only get at Gaylord Opryland through our Country Christmas as a part of all the other holiday events that we have going on.”
So what do you think, want to smell the delicious hot chocolate on the Polar Express and see the beauitful lights on the Griswold’s house?
Then book your trip at Gaylord Opryland, quick!
