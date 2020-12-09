Sunny and in the 50s for your Wednesday

Mild for your afternoon as we climb into the upper 50s under clear skies.
Calm as we head into the evening as well, with temperatures dipping into the 30s. Expect some patchy fog before sunrise tomorrow.
For your Thursday we see a nice little warm up for the afternoon with highs climbing into the 60s with continued sunshine.
Friday will once again be in the 60s, but we will notice some clouds rolling in by late afternoon and evening before showers. Rain begins late Friday, and continues through a good portion of your weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will see rain with temperatures falling back into the 40s by Monday.
The extended forecast shows some cooler air moving into the Valley for next week with more rain on the way.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.