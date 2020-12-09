The Springs band to host free virtual concert, donation drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Enjoy a free virtual concert and donation drive this holiday season with The Springs band on December 10 at 7 p.m.
WAFF is told artist that will perform include, Shenandoah, Glen Templeton, Tiera and Ty Herndon. The show is free of charge however guests are asked to bring donations for the Food Bank of North Alabama. View https://foodbanknorthal.bubbleup.live/ to access the concert.
WAFF 48 is accepting donations for our Can-A-Thon drive though December 13. All donations will benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama. For more information on how to participate visit, https://www.waff.com/2020/11/04/can-a-thon-how-you-can-participate-nov-through-dec/.
