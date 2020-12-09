Scottsboro City Schools to go virtual for remainder of the semester

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Scottsboro City Schools will make the transition to virtual learning this week.
Officials with the school district released a statement Wednesday saying after monitoring their schools’ situation closely and confiding with the Board of Education, schools in the district are returning to virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.
However, not all schools will be following the same transition schedule.
Virtual transition for schools:
- Scottsboro High School, Scottsboro Junior High and Collinsville Intermediate will transition to the virtual platform for all students grades 4 - 12 for the remainder of the semester at the conclusion of the December 9th school day.
- Caldwell Elementary and Nelson Elementary Schools will remain open Thursday, December 10th, but will transition to the virtual platform beginning Monday , December 14th through the remainder of the semester.
- Extracurricular activates will continue at this time.
Each school/school staff will provide information concerning student assignments for the remainder of the semester no later than Friday, December 11th.
The semester ends on Friday, December 18th.
School Superintendent Jose Reyes said in a release, “I look for our community to continue to rally around one another and push forward as we know that there will come a day when this too shall pass.”
