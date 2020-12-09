Northwest Regional Airport announces new flight destination

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Northwest Regional Airport announced the expansion of their flight destinations to Pensacola, Florida on December 9.
According to the airport, adding the new route will offer North Alabama travelers affordable, non-stop service to Florida and South Alabama’s beaches with air carrier Boutique Air.
“We’re thrilled to be expanding our air service from the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport,” said Boutique Air CEO Shawn Simpson. “Adding the new flight to Pensacola is an exciting step in growing our service in Muscle Shoals, and we hope the community will take advantage of this new opportunity.”
WAFF is told, the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport currently offers commercial flights in partnership with Boutique Air, which has been providing direct routes to Atlanta and Nashville.
“For years, we’ve consistently seen an overwhelming demand for a beach flight from the Muscle Shoals community,” said Barry Griffith, Airport Director at MSL. “Our team has been hard at work securing this flight for months in the making, and we expect it to be very popular.” Boutique Air is a leading airline to smaller, secondary cities throughout the United States.
Fares to Pensacola start at $59. Visit https://www.boutiqueair.com/ to view the new flight schedule and book your flight today. For more information on the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, view https://www.flytheshoals.com/.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.