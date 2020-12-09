Morgan County Sheriff’s Office using new program to help keep people with disabilities safe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the temperatures dropping in the Tennessee Valley, it’s now more important than ever to find missing people with cognitive disabilities faster.
This is something the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is ready to do thanks to their partnership with Project Lifesaver International.
Samantha Rush is the Public Relations person with Project Lifesaver International, and she said their goal is to reunite families as soon as possible.
“What used to take a lot of hours, a lot of manpower, and a lot of money honestly now doesn’t,” Rush said. “Our average is we can find them in just 30 minutes to find an individual using our program.”
This partnership uses radio frequency technology to help in search and rescue efforts for people with cognitive disabilities, but it’s more than just a wrist band.
“We train public safety officials on how to use our receiver and transmitter technology and also how to interact with the community and those with cognitive disabilities,” Rush said.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Mike Swafford said this technology is lifesaving for the elderly with Alzheimer’s too.
“They know where they are going, but unfortunately it’s somewhere from 40 years ago so they are just walking,” Swafford said. “They end up in a field or wooded area, and with the cold temperatures we have now, that’s life threatening. Then when you get to a 5-year-old that’s on the spectrum and can’t communicate, the world is big and scary.”
Instead of wasting hours on cold leads, Swafford said the second they get a missing call they’re one step ahead.
