Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for a man they call “the Grinch”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect deputies are calling “the Grinch” did not get away with packages in Morgan County.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a porch pirate stealing packages in Lacey’s Spring. Deputies said homeowners tried to stop the suspect but he was able to escape. The suspect lost the stolen trailer he was using to haul the residents packages. Morgan County’s Mike Swafford said the man escaped in a stolen car, but won’t be free long.
“So we are able to recover the trailer and the packages and have since determined the vehicle was stolen from Huntsville so our investigators are working to get enough information to get warrants for this individual,” Swafford said.
WAFF is told all packages were returned to owners. Deputies are completing the investigation. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.
