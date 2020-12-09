Marshall County Schools mourn the loss of transportation supervisor

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County EMA confirmed the passing of Marshall County Schools Transportation Supervisor, Tim Gilbert.
According to the EMA, Gilbert died of COVID-19. The school family is saddened by the passing of their fellow community member.
School Superintendent, Cindy Wigley, released a statement saying Gilbert was a devout Christian, loving husband, father, incredible teacher, and someone who always put others first. As a loyal employee for the past 15 years, Gilbert will be greatly missed.
Many said Gilbert was like a big brother. The board, and staff of Marshall County Schools extend deepest sympathies to his wife Melissa, his family, friends and to the school family.
