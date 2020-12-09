Madison County man convicted of murdering mother gets parole hearing Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man convicted of killing his mother 15 years ago will have a chance at parole Wednesday Dec. 9.
Ryan Brocato has served just over half of his 30 year sentence. The details to this murder are gruesome. Back in 2005, Toni Brocato was beaten to death with a baseball bat in her Huntsville home. Her parents found her body hidden in the garage and wrapped in a carpet the next day. Police soon developed her son Ryan as the primary suspect. He was just 17 years old at the time.
He’d run off to Virginia where his father lived after the murder. He was quickly found, brought back to Huntsville, and pled guilty two years later in 2007.
Almost ten years later in 2016 Brocato filed a rule 32 petition seeking to have his sentence amended. He claimed he was too mentally ill back in 2007 to understand his guilty plea.
Brocato claimed he was diagnosed with schizoeffective and bipolar disorders at age 12 and was off his meds at the time of the murder. That petition was denied.
