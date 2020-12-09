Bond remains revoked for Shoals man charged with stolen valor

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Shoals man charged with forgery and theft of valor will remain behind bars until his trial.
On Thursday, the Circuit Court of Colbert County ruled that William Travis Tucker’s bond will remained revoked at this time.
View the full court order below:
ORIGINAL: The man charged with stolen valor in both Colbert and Lauderdale counties is back in jail.
Bond has been revoked for William Travis Tucker in Colbert County.
Last week we told you Tucker pleaded not guilty after being accused of embellishing his service for personal gain.
Now, investigators in both counties tell me this case has evolved into something much bigger than originally thought.
Investigator Matt Burbank said his office found more evidence of fraudulent activity.
He said there is evidence Tucker was trading vehicles and obtaining titles to vehicles, boats and motorcycles fraudulently. Burbank also said he has evidence of that fraud in an email Tucker sent to a Lauderdale County clerk.
Burbank said multiple agencies have now been asked to assist in the investigation.
In Colbert County, an investigator said that he has been in contact with at least 20 people who claim to have been victimized by Tucker.
Both are asking if you have been victimized by Tucker to please report it.
“Some of these actions could be criminal and not civil. That’s why we need everyone who’s had dealings with him to reach out to us. We’ve had several already. Just about all of those charges have been criminal so there may be more charged, more criminal actions that will be facing him in the future,” said Investigator Burbank.
Tucker has a bond hearing in Colbert County Thursday morning.
