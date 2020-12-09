Jury convicts man in Minnesota mosque bombing

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill., shows Michael Hari. Two Illinois men who pleaded guilty to a 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque testified that Hari, the group's alleged ringleader, recruited them for an unspecified job and didn't fill them in on his plan until they neared their target. Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris testified that Hari hated Muslims, and they said they participated in the attack at Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center at Hari's instruction. (Source: Ford County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)