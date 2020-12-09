Deals
WATCH LIVE: Huntsville and Madison County officials discuss latest on COVID-19

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison County leaders will hold a community COVID-19 press briefing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by local leaders to provide an update on vaccination rates and positive COVID-19 cases. WAFF is told officials will discuss the upcoming Labor Day holiday, its impact on local hospitals and how the delta variant is affecting schools.

Follow the latest coronavirus news here.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

