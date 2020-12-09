Deals
WATCH: Huntsville and Madison County officials discuss latest on COVID-19

Wednesday's Huntsville COVID-19 Update
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison County leaders held a community COVID-19 press briefing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

EMA Director Jeff Birdwell joined local leaders to provide an update on vaccination rates and positive COVID-19 cases. WAFF is told officials will discuss the delta variant, impact on local hospitals, vaccine safety and efficacy.

Follow the latest coronavirus news here.

