WATCH LIVE: Huntsville and Madison County officials discuss the latest on COVID-19

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison County leaders will hold a community COVID-19 press briefing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Guests will include Huntsville-Madison EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, President and Chief Operating Officer at Huntsville Hospital Tracy Doughty, Madison County Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers and Infectious Disease Specialist representing the Madison County Medical Society Dr. Ingrid Roig.

Watch the press conference live at 1 p.m.

Follow the latest coronavirus news here.

