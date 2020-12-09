Deals
Huntsville officials discuss latest on COVID-19

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison County leaders will hold a community COVID-19 press briefing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Guests will include Huntsville-Madison EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Jeff Samz and Huntsville Madison County Chamber President/CEO Chip Cherry.

