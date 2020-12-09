Huntsville man accused of asking a child for sex is back in jail after violating bond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Austin Duggan is back behind bars.
The 19-year-old man was already facing a serious charge for enticing a child for sex. But while out on bond, police and the father of that child says he was at it again.
The father of the child, who will remain anonymous for privacy purposes, tells us Austin Duggan showed up to his house two times after he was arrested.
He wanted to speak to WAFF in hopes of preventing this kind of situation from happening to other families.
“This is very inappropriate and is very harmful to her life.”
The father says his 8-year old daughter met Austin Duggan when he took her to visit her mother.
He says Duggan was living with his ex-wife at the time.
“While we were there visiting I had stepped away and I believe he had asked then. And later found out what he had asked.”
A 19-year old man asking an 8-year old for sex.
Later, the father tells us there was more evidence of communication.
“Found her phone and went through it and found that she was being contacted still through phone activity,” he explained.
Duggan is charged with enticing a minor for immoral purposes.
However, on Thanksgiving Day he showed up at the family’s home again, looking for the child.
“He definitely needs mental treatment,” the father said.
Violating that bond order now has Duggan back in the Madison County Jail. However, the father says he is thankful verbal contact is as far as it got.
“I am thankful that it did not get physical and that she does not have to live with the damage.”
The father says his daughter’s phone can no longer receive calls or text messages.
He wants parents to remember abuse can happen without technology.
“Predators will predator. It doesn’t take a phone. I never had a phone when I was growing up.”
The Department of Human resources is now involved in this case.
Duggan is in jail with no bond and awaiting trial.
