HCS parents concerned about students falling behind, mental health

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School students, staff and parents are taking on a lot right now as administrators and the I.T. Department work through a cyber security threat.
For the time being, HCS in-person students are back in school without their devices and Huntsville Virtual Academy students are still at home and working on packets of assignments from their teachers.
Bailey Gray Tate’s daughter, Lacy, is a student at Challenger Middle School right now. She’s never actually been in the building though, she’s been learning virtually since March.
On top of that, both Tate and her husband are needed at their jobs.
“She’s an only child and we are both essential,” she said. “It’s been hard for her to do virtual learning because both of her parents are still working.”
Tate said she’s extremely proud of her daughter.
“For her, she is a champion, she is my hero and I want to be her when I grow up,” she said.
Now, Lacy isn’t even doing virtual learning, she’s cut off because of the cybersecurity attack.
“The ransomware attack to me is just disgusting, absolutely abhorrent that people would do this to children who have already been through so much this year,” Tate said.
Tate is concerned about her daughter’s grades, but even more worried about her mental health.
“We need to do such a profound change of the way we speak about mental illness, because there are a lot of kids who are normally healthy and happy and you know they’re struggling with depression, they are struggling with anxiety, they’re struggling with all these things,” she said.
Her daughter’s grades may be struggling, but Tate said she feel like everyone is struggling to keep up in the classroom right now and teachers know that. She said she’s confident when the ransomwear threat and pandemic are eventually over, teachers are going to be ready to get everyone caught back up.
Stacy Varmette has kids spread all over the school system, she’s got a daughter at Mountain Gap, two seniors at Grissom High School and a freshman at Auburn University.
She called the ransomware situation “the cherry on top” of an already difficult year.
She’s worried about her kids not learning any new material in their subjects for the next few weeks and that leading to them not being ready for future AP tests.
But, she said she knows how hard the teachers are working to do the best they can.
“I am a little worried they’ll be behind but at the same time i’m comfortable that our teachers are doing what they can with the hand they’ve been dealt,” Varmette said.
In the longterm, she’s concerned about her daughter’s being prepared for more challenging classes in high school.
“I am a little worried about the long term effects of being ready for those honors curriculums especially as we go into high school, your math and your sciences are a little bit more challenging,” Varmette said.
For her two seniors, both are going to college next year.
“They’ll be ready to work online on their own because we’ve had lots of practice,” she said. “But the actual material, if they’ve never seen it before, then it’ll be a whole lot more work on them.”
Even as all this is going on, Varmette acknowledges things could be worse for them.
“As long as they are learning it and the teachers give them the opportunity to talk with them about it then right now I am very happy,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do if I were a virtual parent. It would be much harder, getting a packet and having a kid that doesn’t understand something that’s in the packet and then you’re trying to figure it out.”
Both parents said these difficult times call for a grace and patience, as teachers work as hard as they can to still educate students and HCS administration works to solve this ransomware issue.
