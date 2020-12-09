Hartselle Police Department hiring patrol officers

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve been thinking about starting a career in law enforcement, the Hartselle Police Department wants to hear from you!
Right now the city of Hartselle is looking to add patrol officers to their team.
But we’re told supervisors are not seeing the volume of applications like they have in the past.
Lt. Alan McDearmond says to make a great officer you must be trustworthy, active and a hard worker.
Officers also receive perks such as a station gym, getting to take home a work vehicle and a competitive retirement plan.
“We have a lot of people who are going to be retiring over the next few years. So we’re trying to, I guess you could say, build a candidate pool to choose from. This bunch that I work with is like family. I’ve never worked with such a good group of people in my life,” Lt. McDearmond said.
Qualifications Required For All Applicants:
- Have a valid driver’s license and be insurable.
- Have a High School Diploma or equivalency.
- Must pass a physical agility/abilities test.
- Selected applicants will be required to complete a background check, pass a polygraph, a physical and a drug screen.
