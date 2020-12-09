Guntersville City Schools temporarily returns to virtual learning

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More students are returning to virtual learning as we get closer and closer to the holidays.
Officials from Guntersville City Schools announced Wednesday that all schools in the district will operate in a virtual format beginning Monday, December 14th.
Students are expected to return to traditional learning following Christmas break, Monday, January 4th.
School officials made the announcement on their Facebook page saying this decision is in the best interest of the overall health of its faculty, staff and students.
There are no further details at this time.
