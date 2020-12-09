Four Madison Police Officers to receive hero awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sons of the American Revolution - Tennessee Valley Chapter, will recognize four officers from the Madison Police Department.
The officers being awarded are Officers Jesse Scroggin, Shannon DeFazio, Jeremy McKinney and Davin Hill. They will be recognized for their acts of life-saving and charitable services to the people of North Alabama. The men were involved in saving two people in separate incidents this year.
On April 14, Officers Scroggin and DeFazio administered CPR to a victim of a possible domestic violence call. On May 19, Officers McKinney and Hill helped save an attempted suicide victim.
Major John Stringer from MPD says there is no doubt in his mind any other officer assigned would have taken the same actions. Vice President of TVCSAR, Benny Hannah, coordinates these awards every year.
Today’s awards ceremony will be held at Madison City Hall at 4 p.m.
