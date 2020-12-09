BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama head coach Ray Perkins has died. He was 79.
A former player who talked to Perkins’ family confirmed his death Wednesday.
Perkins succeeded Bear Bryant at Alabama after Bear’s death. Perkins coached at the University of Alabama from 1983 to 1986.
Nick Saban, Head Football Coach
“Ray Perkins was a great friend and an outstanding football coach who served The University of Alabama with true class and integrity. Coach Perkins was a great leader who had a tremendous impact on the game of football at all levels. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Lisa, and his children Tony, Mike, Rachael and Shelby.”
Greg Byrne, Director of Athletics
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Perkins. Just a year ago we were celebrating him as our SEC Football Legend in Atlanta, an honor he was truly deserving of. Coach Perkins served in every possible capacity of Alabama Athletics as an All-American football player, head coach and athletics director, and he will certainly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Lisa, and children Tony, Mike, Rachael and Shelby, extended family and friends during this time.”
Dr. Stuart R. Bell, UA President
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Ray Perkins. Ray was a great ambassador for The University of Alabama and we will be forever grateful for his impact on the Capstone.”
Ray Perkins was later head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arkansas State University. He has also coached for the Patriots, Browns, and Raiders.
Perkins, who was born in Mississippi in 1941, was a wide receiver and played for Alabama from 1964-1966.
According to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame he was drafted by the Baltimore Colts and played five years there. He played in Super Bowl III in 1969 and Super Bowl V in 1971 when the Colts were Super Bowl champions.
Several years ago WBRC FOX6 Anchor Mike Dubberly spoke with Perkins while he was coaching at Jones Community College in Mississippi. Here is that interview:
