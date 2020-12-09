Foggy, frosty start with above average afternoon temperatures

The warmth will carry on into the rest of the week as our high temperatures will be into the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday along with more sunshine. As temperatures go up so will the humidity, and by this weekend we will have enough moisture to bring in rain for Saturday morning. The intensity and timing of the rain is still in question, but we will likely have a wet day on Saturday. There may be some showers that spill over into Sunday as well, but Saturday is more likely to have rain all day than Sunday. As the front passes through on Sunday it will drop our temperatures back below normal to start next week. We also have to watch Monday for some more rain & maybe some flurries, but it is still early in the game for that.